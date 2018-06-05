Check out this really interesting daytime ufo video over Hastings, Victoria, Australia. This was filmed in late May 2018.

What do you think about this footage? Real of CGI?

Witness report: I dropped my mom to work that day. and On my way home saw this strange object flying in the sky. So I pulled over on the side of the road and took a video of it. Can anyone please tell me What is this? Thank you. Author (Junelyn Bitalac @ Youtube)

