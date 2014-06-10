This UFO video of a splendid items floating in the sky above Whitby, ON, Canada was recorded on Saturday, fourth February 2017.

Witness report: Observed 5-6 beating lights moving gradually forward and backward low in sky 30+km far from position. At roughly 9 – 10 p.m on February fourth 2017 on Ashburn Rd. In Whitby,Ontario we initially watched 4 lights, 3 of which in unpleasant triangle development saw go to west of position while driving. Ceased to watch questions and took approx. 1.30 min video. Watched objects drifting and moving apathetically in no particular flight way. Objects(5-6) seemed to heartbeat and shine with orange/yellow light ONLY when hovering.Would diminish extensively while moving. Two articles seemed to “trade” light or vitality with one darkening and the other lighting up in nearness. Questions additionally seemed to “fly” in closeness deliberately with no evident respect to their nearness. Articles would move from drifting position approx. North of first position and forward and backward in a vague way nearly “lethargically”. Watched this for around 1.5 hours. Dimmer lights seemed to travel north and back to unique position. At first we thought the items could be helicopters or planes however we watched them shining and diminishing and doing odd, lethargic developments in sky approx. 50° to 60° over skyline. No spotlights seen. Objects seemed to have red and green lights when diminish. Felt that items were NOT typical airplane because of odd conduct. Was elated at prospect of experiencing obscure protests in sky never having seen anything like it. Did not feel a specific negative sentiments, simply that we were seeing something surprising. Endeavored to move to higher ground to watch protests all the more plainly. Watched them in two positions over approx. 60 minutes. To the extent we know we were the main individuals to watch this occasion. Never really dismissed questions and left following 1.5 hours as it was late and we were drained.

