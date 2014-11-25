Here’s one new footage of a bright object flying across the sky above Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This was filmed on 8th April 2018.

Witness report: I saw one orb so I filmed. When I edited I found two more. I was coming back from a dog walk heading north up Franford ave in Philadelphia when I saw an orb in the sky in what I believe is NW direction. I have been looking at the sky a lot since my first sighting so it was exciting to see another potentially, so I filmed an object fly towards the clouds and then I lost it behind clouds and then buildings. I still wondered if maybe it was a baloon or bird but I very muxh doubted it. I went back to check my footage and had trouble seeing what I saw so I played with the contrast and sharpened it and saw two more!

Author (source: MUFON)