UFOs were filmed from a plane over Unsure, New Mexico. Three bright orb-like objects apparently accompanied the Sunday morning flight from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Burbank, California. The three UFOs were videotaped over the very difficult to reach part of the desert, seemingly resting in the middle of nowhere.

The reporting witness recorded them on video. He also claimed that his partner observed the mysterious orbs as well.

It is not the first time UFOs are either filmed or snapped from inside of planes. Sceptics would often suggest that reflections from light sources inside the plane could actually look like UFOs hovering or flying outside.

However, this case involves two individuals that allegedly saw the strange objects.

Check the video out and see whether they are UFOs or not.

