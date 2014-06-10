Witness report: UFO Video looked initially like a shooting star was why i started to grab my camera to film. Then all sudden bright light and flew diff direction

I was coming back from work. Saw it look like a shooting star so I began to take out my phone to film the shooting star. However, it started to stop and brighten up and then began to move in a different direction and thats when I began recording. I was too confused and assume its a plane so I just ignored it till I got home and looked at it again and thought maybe it could be something else?

Author (source MUFON)

Comments

comments