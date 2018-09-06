UFOs Filmed in the sky above El Paso, Texas. Toward the beginning of the video another question is unmistakable deserting a trail. Since the gleaming triangle remains unmoving noticeable all around, it appears as though it is watching the main question.

Witness explanation: I was headed to work the morning of August 31, 2018 at 6.25 early in the day. I gazed at the dawn as normal since I need to stop a red light, just before I get on the interstate to work.

Following a couple of minutes I looked to one side and saw a sparkling triangle and thought it was unusual. So I took a few pictures and a short video with my Samsung Galaxy S8 and zoomed in on the protest and fortunately it worked impeccably.

The witness has presented the video to Mufon case 94699.