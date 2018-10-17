UFOs flying over Maywood, Illinois October 2018

Witness report: The light was above the clouds. It was not a nearby business light. It was not an airplane.

I was walking home and noticed a light in the sky making a circular movement. I crossed the street to see if it was a light coming from a nearby business, but it was not. It was just one light above the clouds/mist so I could not get a clear view of the object. The object was going in a circular motion over and over while slowly moving north. It seemed to be making a circular motion over a (not sure how to describe) worm hole? If you watch the video on the dark you can possibly see what I mean. The object was not the same as a regular airplane. It was just one light the same as an orb going in the same circular motion. Please see videos.

Author (source: MUFON)