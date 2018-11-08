Check out this new footage filmed over Budapest on 7th November 2018.

Witness report: Filmed from phone onto iPad. Live feed via EarthCam orbs over Budapest. I was watching a live webcam feed on EarthCam at around 6 pm uk time. I noticed strange lights in the sky. I was watching on my iPad. As you can see I fumbled around with my phone then turned out the light to show the footage better. This is live and in real time. I was amazed and fascinated. The actual display lasted at least an hour before the webcam changed angles. The craft were almost playing with each other. Their movements are so fluid like a dance and they are leaving light trails behind themselves. They are moving in all directions at great speed.

Author (source: MUFON)