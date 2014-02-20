Witness report: I was on my way to work and my first turn was down a hill (My city is in a river valley). I saw these three bright lights in the sky not much higher than my current elevation. I drove down the hill and pulled off at a conveinent place and took out my cell phone. I believe it was a iphone 4s. I began to record these slow moving objects. I propped my cellphone on the hood of my truck so the images wouldn’t be too shakey (I do believe in UFOs and I hate shakey videos). Anyway. I saw what looked like a police car (Gonzaga University Police) was my first thought. I was at a new construction site and having worked the US Census in 2010 I knew these guys were no fun to deal with and cut my video because there was an arson fire at a previous build. Anyway, I left. I was hoping to catch the lights again on a bridge over a valley on my way to work (which would have been amazing). But, I never saw the slow moving lights again. I want to add I have about 10 years in Security and was on my way to work at an airport. These lights were not on any flight path I have ever seen (They mostly fly just north of my house). I believe this is the exact date. I am using my cellphones date / time stamp.

