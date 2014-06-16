A couple of occupants in Austin need to know whether a UFO passed by their domain on Monday night after they recorded a video of an odd airborne challenge. It gives they are not by any means the only one a similar number of others reported seeing something abnormal in the sky over Texas.

UFOs spoted in Austin Texas

Witness Rachel Jensen believes they are UFOs giving an important show in the sky over East Austin. Jensen says that when they arrived, they just went up and took off at an enormous speed.

On Monday night, her level mate saw three lights in a triangle improvement coming at him. He then called Jensen outside to check the magnificent ethereal event.

Precisely when Jensen wandered out, she looked to the sky and saw the triangle that essentially disconnected into three. She says there was one question in front and two others behind it. Jensen depicts them as astonishing orange, sparkling, and for all intents and purposes intensely hot.

At one point the two witnesses saw another light. They say it was pushing ahead and in reverse sporadically. Jensen got her phone and got as a huge part of the astounding light on camera.

After the anomalous event, she called Austin 311 to report it.

On that night, the American Meteor Society also got finding reports of a fireball over Louisiana and Texas from no under five people.

Meanwhile, Austin Photographer Christopher Sherman discovered a stunning photo showing Downtown Austin, yet looking, a since quite a while back twisted light-streak experiencing the tree can be seen, and another humbler streak to the other side is in like manner unmistakable. The photograph was moreover snapped around a comparative time Jensen saw peculiar lights in the sky.

Until further notice, the airborne event in Austin is an astound.

