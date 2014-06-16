A unidentified flying object has been caught on camera hovering in the sky over a slAope on the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire. An inhabitant in an adjacent Frome, Somerset got the unusual occasion on camera. The video demonstrates a clear UFO hovering over National Trust-claimed Cley Hill, making a trail behind it in a bursting white.

The zone close Warminster town has been a UFO hotspot. The nearby who saw this specific baffling item noticed that it had been seen a few times as of now.

The witness did not rebate the likelihood that it was an automaton with an astonishing fire impact tail or something. He said that it had been recognized a couple times locally.

The clasp has gotten the consideration among UFO devotees on the web, particularly the individuals who think about UFO locating recordings from around the globe.

The recording was then presented on YouTube by the outstanding outsider connivance YouTube channel. The channel said that they had never observed anything like it – the one of a kind round development and the bewitching light.

Some suspicious watchers of the video recommended it could be an aerobatic plane or a meteor.

