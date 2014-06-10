Weird flashes of light with no thunder over Los Angeles

Los Angelenos have been left confounded by puzzling splendid lights in the skies over the Granada Hills which dashed around with no going with thunder.

Recordings rose of the splendid flashes in the skies however the main sounds to be heard are that of individuals viewing the unusual scenes.

Sharing the video on the web, on September 9, Kevin Mize stated: ” Strange lights certainly not Lightning with no thunder going with this.

“This continued for no less than a half hour through the mists looking east from our front yard in Granada Hills.

“If you don’t mind reveal some insight here that unquestionably looks additional earthbound.”

Different thoughts originated from one analyst who recommended: “Yea I seen it the previous evening may be a climate cloud or military doing some weapon test.”

But one person reassured the filmer by saying: “That is just a lightning storm. you can’t hear anything because you’re way far away from it and sometimes these lightning strikes don’t even produce any sounds.”

People watching the flashes can be heard discussing them in the background.

One says: “It really looks like a horror movie, with aliens.”

Another adds: “I’ve never seen lightning like that before in my life.”

They agree: “It’s too fast for normal lightning to strike. I’ve seen it on TV, when aliens are behind it.

“Lightning doesn’t strike that fast.”

The sighting comes as a woman in New Hampshire says she believes in aliens thanks to evidence from her aunt and uncle.

Kathleen Marden’s aunt and uncle Barney and Betty Hill reported their experience of seeing a UFO while out driving in rural New Hampshire, USA.

Mrs Marden was 13 but many years later she began researching what happened for a biography of the Hills and she calls them credible witnesses.

And strange lights were spotted in the skies above Salt Lake City in Utah over the weekend.

